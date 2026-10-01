Video shows deadly Fells Point attack as Baltimore community demands accountability

Surveillance video obtained by WJZ shows the moments a man attacked a Fells Point couple in broad daylight Tuesday, robbed them, and ran away.

Claudia Bismark, 76, died from her injuries, while her husband, 60-year-old Wade Wilson, was hospitalized. Police arrested 32-year-old Montray McCray in connection with the attack and upgraded the initial charges to include homicide.

The couple was walking hand in hand down Fleet Street around 9:30 a.m. after having breakfast at Broadway Market.

The video shows a man approaching the couple from behind and pushing them to the ground. Bismark sat up, but the man punched her in the face.

He then turned around and stole Wilson's wallet from his pocket.

"Claudia and Wade deserved to walk down this street on a Tuesday morning in peace. Every person in this community deserves that, right?" said Arch McKown, who organized Thursday night's vigil.

Friends mourn Bismark

Dozens of people gathered Thursday night to mourn Bismark's life.

She died Thursday afternoon from injuries suffered in the attack.

Surveillance video obtained by WJZ shows the moments a man attacked a Fells Point couple in broad daylight Tuesday, robbed them, and ran away. Claudia Bismark's Facebook

"How can you put somebody into a box that was so kind, generous, funny, warm, welcoming? It's hard to frame that," said her friend Larry Schwartz.

Friends describe Bismark as a friend to all and a stranger to no one — a staple in the community who will be deeply missed.

Friends said Wilson is home from the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

Community helps identify suspect

Community members helped identify the alleged killer, 32-year-old Montray McCray, by showing surveillance images to people in the neighborhood.

"Somebody finally said — and he took us aside because he didn't want to be with his friends — and he said, 'I actually know who that guy is.' And we were like, 'What's his name?' Well, I know his first name. His first name is Tray," McKown said.

WJZ Investigates suspect's history

WJZ Investigates learned McCray has an arrest history dating back more than a decade that includes previous gun and drug charges.

Friends say they believe Bismark's death should never have happened and are calling for accountability.

"There's no reason that a violent criminal should be given probation or three to four months in prison and they are repeatedly out here causing trauma to people in general. We need to start holding people accountable," said friend Keya Little.

Community calls for change

After honoring Bismark's life, community members said they also want to see changes in how repeat offenders are held accountable.

Community leaders say they plan to continue pushing for those changes.

In the meantime, friends said Wilson has been released from the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.