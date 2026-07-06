Video shows car skidding off road and into Baltimore County woman's yard for 9th time

A video shows a car flying off a Baltimore County roadway and onto her front lawn on Monday.

Krista Cantafio told CBS News Baltimore that within the past two years, she has had nine vehicles crash onto her property, which is off a sharp curve in Catonsville, and the county has yet to help. She said Monday's crash was the closest a car came to hitting her home on Kenwood Avenue.

Efforts to stop cars from driving on her yard

Cantafio told CBS News Baltimore last month that she has had to replace several mailboxes after cars would speed along a dangerous curve and land in her yard.

She said she has tried several measures to prevent it from happening, including placing traffic cones and rocks in her yard. There are also rumble strips aimed at slowing drivers.

"I'm just tired of cleaning up crashes," Cantafio said. "My grass is gone, I have had to replace the mailbox several times, I have had to go to court, it's been a lot."

Cantafio said she contacted Baltimore County's Department of Public Works and Transportation (DPWT).

The DPWT told CBS News Baltimore that they were evaluating the curve. They said that the assessment would take four to six weeks.

"DPWT will now conduct a new traffic safety assessment to determine what additional measures may be warranted. This evaluation will take approximately 4 to 6 weeks and will include a review of crash history, traffic volumes, and speed data," DPW stated.