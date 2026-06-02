Baltimore County woman says cars keep going off road and onto her property

A tight turn in Catonsville, in Baltimore County, is frustrating a woman who said she's had cars crash onto her property eight times in the past two years.

Krista Cantafio said she has had to replace several mailboxes after cars would speed along a dangerous curve and land in her yard on Kenwood Avenue.

"It's just a dangerous situation," Cantafio said. "I've even had neighbors tell me they don't walk their dogs at the corner. It's like I said, a nice neighborhood. It would be nice if it were safe."

A tight turn in Catonsville, in Baltimore County, is frustrating a woman who said she's had cars crash onto her property eight times in the past two years. CBS News Baltimore

Safety measures are not working

Cantafio says they have tried several safety measures to keep drivers out of their yard.

Right now, there are traffic cones set up, with rocks in the yard. Up the road, there are rumble strips that were put in to try and slow drivers down.

But Cantafio said the problems persist, and very little has been done to stop drivers from taking the turn too fast and flying onto her property.

Cantafio says they have tried several safety measures to keep drivers out of their yard. CBS News Baltimore

Baltimore County addresses safety concerns

Baltimore County's Department of Public Works and Transportation (DPWT) sent CBS News Baltimore a statement that discussed a few of the solutions they have implemented at the curve in Catonsville, including the rumble strips.

"DPWT will now conduct a new traffic safety assessment to determine what additional measures may be warranted. This evaluation will take approximately 4 to 6 weeks and will include a review of crash history, traffic volumes, and speed data," DPW stated.

DPWT said on May 19 that it received an inquiry from Congressman Kweisi Mfume's office regarding continued safety concerns along Kenwood Avenue, and crews reached out to Cantafio to update her on the work in the area.

"Baltimore County's Department of Public Works and Transportation (DPWT) is aware of residents' concerns about traffic safety along Kenwood Avenue," DPWT stated. "Our goal is to be responsive to those concerns and to pursue solutions that support the safety of everyone who travels on Baltimore County roads."