New video shows aftermath of deadly shooting that killed 17-year-old in Essex, Maryland

New video obtained by CBS News Baltimore shows the moments after a shooting that killed a 17-year-old in Essex, Maryland, on Aug. 10.

Baltimore County police responded around 11:55 a.m. to Bladen Road, where 17-year-old Roman Wright was found shot inside his vehicle. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A 15-year-old was arrested shortly after the shooting, and 17-year-old Messiah Edwards was arrested the following day after an hours-long standoff at a home in Middle River.

Both teens are being charged as adults.

According to charging documents, the teens were allegedly plotting to rob Wright and displayed guns during a video call.

Police said surveillance video from a neighbor's home showed the teens approaching Wright's car. The documents said both suspects were wearing dark clothing. One was carrying a black backpack, while the other was carrying a multicolored backpack.

Police said the suspect with the multicolored backpack raised his arm and fired at least two shots. Wright's car then swerved and crashed.

Charging documents said both suspects were then seen on video running into a nearby home before eventually escaping through the back of the house.

A woman outside the home where Edwards had been hiding said he was a friend of her daughters and that she had no idea he was wanted in connection with the killing.