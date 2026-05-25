New video shows vehicle crashing in restaurant in Baltimore's Fells Point, injuring child

A new video shows a vehicle crashing into a restaurant in Baltimore's Fells Point, injuring a 6-year-old girl on Friday night.

Bunny's Buckets & Bubbles, a southern-style restaurant on S. Ann Street, sustained some damage after a speeding driver crashed into the corner of the building, with a young child in the vehicle.

Baltimore police said they attempted to stop a speeding driver, identified as a 24-year-old woman, who sped away after officers asked for her license and registration.

Police said she struck two vehicles and then crashed into Bunny's Buckets & Bubbles.

The woman was arrested. A 6-year-old was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The building inspector assessed the damage

A building inspector was called to the scene for a damage assessment at Bunny's Buckets & Bubbles. The driver's car was towed away.

The Fells Point restaurant posted on social media that the building has been evaluated. Business resumed on Saturday.

"To start, everyone is OK, no one was hurt, including the driver. We will be open at 10 for Brunch," Bunny's Buckets & Bubbles stated. "The Building Inspector says the structure is sound other than a little hole in the wall. This is very crazy. So happy no one was sitting on the bench or on the sidewalk when this happened. Have a great night everyone, stay safe."