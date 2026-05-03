Video shows Baltimore bakery truck struck by United Airlines flight on New Jersey Turnpike

Cellphone video captured a United Airlines flight striking a Baltimore bakery truck on the New Jersey Turnpike on Sunday afternoon as the airplane was preparing to land at Newark Liberty International Airport.

Chuck Paterakis, senior vice president of transportation and logistics and co-principal at Baltimore-based H&S Bakery, told CBS News Baltimore that the driver was traveling to a Schmidt bakery depot in Newark and was about to exit the turnpike when the truck was hit.

One of the plane's landing gear tires went through the truck's window and windshield, according to Paterakis. The driver, Warren Boardley, who is from the Baltimore area, was taken to the hospital and treated for injuries from glass in his arm and hand.

Flight hits a light pole and a bakery truck

Officials said Flight UA169, a Boeing 767, which originated from Venice, Italy, also struck a light pole as it was coming in for a landing. The plane had 221 passengers and 10 crew members on board. The pole then apparently struck a Jeep that was traveling on the turnpike as well, New Jersey State Police said.

The video obtained by CBS News Baltimore shows the flight flying low over the turnpike before landing around 2 p.m.

"Upon its final approach into Newark International Airport, United flight 169 came into contact with a light pole. The aircraft landed safely, taxied to the gate normally and no passengers or crew were injured," United stated. "Our maintenance team is evaluating damage to the aircraft and we will investigate how this occurred."

A preliminary investigation by the New Jersey State Police indicated that a tire from the plane's landing gear and "the underside of the plane" hit both the pole and the bakery truck.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating.