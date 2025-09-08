Video shows ambulance, fuel truck crash on I-795 in Maryland that injured paramedics

Video shows ambulance and fuel truck crash on I-795 in Maryland that hospitalized paramedics

A Baltimore County business owner captured a violent crash on camera that involved an ambulance and a fuel truck on Interstate 795 over the weekend.

Two Carroll County paramedics were flown to the hospital with injuries, and several others were hurt in the multi-vehicle crash.

The crash happened around 8:15 p.m. on Saturday, which forced lane closures on I-795 at Westminster Pike in Reisterstown.

David Ellin told WJZ that his cameras capture crashes at the intersection of Butler Road and Westminster Pike about once a month. But he said this weekend's crash was one of the most violent crashes he has recorded.

"It looked to be going about 60 mph, and it broadsided the ambulance," Ellin said. "The ambulance was then pushed into two other vehicles stopped at the intersection."

Paramedics recovering from the crash

Police said a Carroll County ambulance was struck by the tractor-trailer while responding to a call in Baltimore County.

The Carroll County Fire and EMS confirmed that its Medic 139 from the Gamber station was "involved in a significant motor vehicle collision."

Police said seven people were injured. Carroll County officials said a firefighter/paramedic and a firefighter/EMT were flown to Sinai Hospital, where they are stable.

"Chief Robinson and other staff members have been at Shock Trauma and are focused on our personnel and the welfare of their families," the Carroll County Fire and EMS said in a statement.

The Baltimore County Police Department is leading the investigation.

"This is certainly a tragedy for the department, and our priority is the well-being of our personnel," Carroll County Fire and EMS officials said. "Continuity of coverage at the Gamber station was immediate with transfer units and off-duty personnel. A temporary replacement unit is now in service as M-139."

Dangerous stretch of road

David Ellin said the intersection, which is in front of his law office, can be dangerous because it's where three highways converge.

"There's at least an accident there per month," Ellin said.

According to Maryland State Police crash data, there have been seven crashes at that intersection since the beginning of this year, and five resulted in injury.

Ellin's cameras caught a serious crash in March and another one in 2023.

"I think the big issue is you have three highways that are merging or converging all at one point, so you have vehicles traveling 50 to 60 mph from three different directions, and it makes for a dangerous intersection," Ellin said.