Victim in fatal Glen Burnie fire identified

BALTIMORE — The victim of a fatal house fire in Glen Burnie has been identified as 59-year-old Anthony Slough.

Around 6:04 a.m. on May 5, Firefighters responded to 410 Summit Avenue after a passerby reported that they saw the house engulfed in smoke and flames.

Responding to the incident were 35 firefighters, who managed to control the blaze within 20 minutes of their arrival.

Inside the property, firefighters discovered the body of the Slough. An autopsy report confirmed that his death resulted from injuries sustained during the fire.

This tragic incident marks the second fire fatality in Anne Arundel County this year.

The fire is still under investigation by authorities.

Officials said the house was reportedly not equipped with smoke detectors,

The cause of the fire remains undetermined at this time.