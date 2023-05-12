Watch CBS News
Local News

Victim in fatal Glen Burnie fire identified

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE —  The victim of a fatal house fire in Glen Burnie has been identified as 59-year-old Anthony Slough.

Around 6:04 a.m. on May 5, Firefighters responded to 410 Summit Avenue after a passerby reported that they saw the house engulfed in smoke and flames. 

Responding to the incident were 35 firefighters, who managed to control the blaze within 20 minutes of their arrival.  

Inside the property, firefighters discovered the body of the Slough.  An autopsy report confirmed that his death resulted from injuries sustained during the fire.  

This tragic incident marks the second fire fatality in Anne Arundel County this year.

The fire is still under investigation by authorities.

Officials said the house was reportedly not equipped with smoke detectors,  

The cause of the fire remains undetermined at this time.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on May 12, 2023 / 3:16 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.