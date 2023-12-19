Veteran media executive Bob Cohn named CEO of The Baltimore Banner
BALTIMORE -- Bob Cohn, a journalist-turned-media executive who was president of The Atlantic and now leads The Economist, has been named The Baltimore Banner's new chief executive officer.
Chosen by the nonprofit's board after a five-month national search, Cohn, a longtime Montgomery County resident, played a vital role in the digital transformation of The Atlantic and has driven increases in revenue at both news magazines.
Read more at The Baltimore Banner.
