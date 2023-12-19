Watch CBS News
Local News

Veteran media executive Bob Cohn named CEO of The Baltimore Banner

/ The Baltimore Banner

Here's your Tuesday afternoon news roundup | December 19, 2023
Here's your Tuesday afternoon news roundup | December 19, 2023 02:05

BALTIMORE -- Bob Cohn, a journalist-turned-media executive who was president of The Atlantic and now leads The Economist, has been named The Baltimore Banner's new chief executive officer.

Chosen by the nonprofit's board after a five-month national search, Cohn, a longtime Montgomery County resident, played a vital role in the digital transformation of The Atlantic and has driven increases in revenue at both news magazines.

Read more at The Baltimore Banner.

First published on December 19, 2023 / 1:55 PM EST

© 2023 The Baltimore Banner. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.