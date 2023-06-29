Verdict on former Baltimore wrestling coach accused of sexually abusing teen expected Friday

BALTIMORE - A Baltimore County judge is expected to make a decision Friday morning in the trial of a former wrestling coach accused of sexually abusing a minor.

Closing arguments were heard Thursday for 75-year-old Neil Adleburg, who reportedly sexually abused a minor dating back to 2013 and 2014 when he was assisting Mount St. Joseph High School's wrestling team.

This is a bench trial, meaning Baltimore County Circuit Court judge Dennis Robinson will be the sole person to decide if Adleberg is guilty.

The verdict will come more than a year after a grand jury indicted Adleberg on charges including second-degree rape and sexual abuse of a minor. This trial started on June 21.

He was the high school's head wrestling coach in the 1970s and was a prominent fixture in the wrestling community. Nearly 40 years later, he returned as an assistant. The alleged victim was 17 years old at the time, but was not a student at Mount Saint Joseph's, according to attorneys.

The two met at a wrestling tournament while the victim was a senior at another high school, according to court documents.