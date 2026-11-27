A vehicle sought by police in Baltimore County early Friday crashed into a light pole and three occupants had to be removed from the wreckage, according to police.

The incident happened around 2:30 a.m., when Baltimore police were contacted by Baltimore County Police about a vehicle they were searching for that fled into Baltimore City.

Officers from the Baltimore Police Department (BPD) searched the area and located the Hyundai vehicle in the 4100 block of Loch Raven Boulevard in the Belvedere area, according to a statement provided by the BPD.

The officers who responded to the scene extracted three occupants from the vehicle. The individuals were transported to an area hospital in the custody of officers from the Baltimore County Police Department, the statement said.

One of the BPD officers who assisted with the extraction sustained a minor burn to the hand and was transported to an area hospital for treatment, police said.

The BPD's Traffic Investigation Unit (TIU) is investigating the incident. Anyone with additional information about the crash is urged to contact TIU investigators at 410-396-2606.