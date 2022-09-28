Valley View Farms displays 1-ton pumpkin grown by 13-year-old girl

BALTIMORE -- Valley View Farms, a garden center in Cockeysville, has a massive pumpkin on display until the end of October.

Miss Amelia is a giant pumpkin weighing in at 2,005 pounds Valley View Farms

The pumpkin -- which weighs in at just over a ton, or 2,005 pounds -- is named Miss Amelia after the 13-year-old girl who grew it.

There's a competition that accompanies the display: the first person to guess how many seeds are in the pumpkin wins a $300 gift card to the center. Think of all the houseplants!

Miss Amelia will be on shown until Oct. 29, which is when the gourd will be split open and the seeds will be counted.

Click here for more information on the garden center and its fall offerings.