First responders are on the scene of a three-story rowhome fire in Baltimore's Penn North neighborhood.

Baltimore City Fire says they were alerted to the incident at 1300 W. North Avenue shortly after 7 p.m. on Friday.

When units arrived, they observed a vacant three-story dwelling at the end of the block with flames showing from the first, second, and third floors.

Shortly after 1900hrs, @BaltimoreFire responded to the 1300 blk of W. North Ave. Units discovered a 3‑story vacant dwelling w/ fire showing from the 1st, 2nd, & 3rd flr. Exterior operations were initiated. There were no injuries& the cause of the fire remains under investigation. pic.twitter.com/dvntg4h1MS — Baltimore Fire (@BaltimoreFire) July 18, 2026

No injuries have been reported, per Baltimore Fire.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

Baltimore's rowhome problem

Last weekend, two firefighters were injured while battling a fire at a rowhome located in the Hampden neighborhood.

In June, a woman was found dead after becoming trapped in a Baltimore rowhome during a fire that aksi ubhy.

In 2025, the city introduced plans to rehab nearly 13,000 vacant homes, as the vacants pose a high risk to citizens and first responders. Vacancies also cost the city millions in tax revenue and lost investment.

The CBS News data team found Carrollton Ridge in Southwest Baltimore has the biggest concentration of vacant homes in the city.