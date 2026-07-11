Two Baltimore firefighters injured in Hampden rowhome blaze

Two firefighters were injured while battling a 2-alarm rowhome fire in North Baltimore on Saturday.

The Baltimore Fire Department made the announcement shortly before 7:30 p.m. Saturday, posting photos on X showing first responders actively engaged in the incident.

@BaltimoreFire on the 800 blk of W. 37th St. Upon arrival, units discovered a row home w/smoke showing. The fire extended into the adjacent dwellings, prompting a 2nd alarm. 3 homes were affected; 1 of the 3 was unoccupied. 2 FF’s sustained minor injuries. pic.twitter.com/66jrNd0mRu — Baltimore Fire (@BaltimoreFire) July 11, 2026

According to BCFD, the blaze was reported at the 800 block of West 37th Street in the Hampden neighborhood.

Officials say when they arrived, they spotted smoke rising from one of the row homes. The fire, however, spread to adjacent homes on the block, prompting a 2nd alarm.

In total, three homes were affected, with one being unoccupied at the time of the incident.

Two firefighters sustained minor injuries during the fire. No other injuries were reported.