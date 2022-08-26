USDA issues public health alert for frozen Perdue gluten-free chicken tenders

(CNN) -- The USDA has issued an alert for Perdue's frozen ready-to-eat chicken breast tenders labeled gluten free.

The agency said the product may contain small pieces of clear plastic and blue dye.

The 42-ounce plastic bags of chicken tenders from the Salisbury-based company were produced on July 12 and have the "best if used by" date of July 12, 2023.

They were shipped to BJ's Wholesale Clubs nationwide, and while the stores no long sell them, some people could already have the product in their freezers

There have been no reports of injuries.

Still, the USDA says you should not eat the tenders.

Instead, the bag should be thrown away or returned to the store.