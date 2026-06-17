Here's how the U.S. Navy Ceremonial Drill Team is preparing for Sail250 in Baltimore.

The U.S. Navy's Ceremonial Drill Team will help Baltimore celebrate the 250th anniversary of the founding of America.

It takes precision, detail and a lot of practice to be a part of the team.

"We do this all year," said Airman Benjamin Picard, a member of the U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guard Drill Team. "We practice nonstop, training the next generation of drill team members."

History of the Navy's Ceremonial Guard Drill Team

The U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guard Drill Team was established in 1931 at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in Washington, D.C. The team is focused on meeting every mark, catching every flying rifle and marching in order.

They participate in several ceremonies year-round, from presidential inaugurations to military events at local commands. They even serve as funeral escorts for Navy members buried in Arlington National Cemetery.

Tasking for ceremonies comes from the President, the Defense and Navy Secretaries, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the Chief of Naval Operations, and the Commandant, Naval District Washington. Some elements of the command, such as the Drill Team and Color Guard, have represented the Navy in public events across the nation and around the world.

Celebrating America's 250th

This year, Navy Seaman Vance Prell said they're adding several more events to the calendar for America's 250th birthday.

"We are doing approximately 20 to 25 Navy Weeks and Fleet Weeks combined," said Navy Seaman Vance Prell.

One of them is here in Baltimore. But their training does not change. The group of sailors trains several hours a day, sometimes practicing during off-hours, making sure their moves are perfect.

"We normally stand tight, pay attention to the smallest detail because if you miss that said detail, you could mess something up," Prell said.

Being on the Ceremonial Guard Drill Team

They pride themselves on excellence, and that goes for their uniforms, which must be clean and crisp. Shoes must be polished, their brass must shine, and their uniforms must be clear of any stains or wrinkles.

"We need to show mostly integrity and professionalism to our uniform," Prell said.

Picard said it's a team effort, making sure no one falls behind.

"The generation before you starts that, instills it in you to take care of the coming generation of drill team," said Picard.

"You have multiple pros, drill-outs, uniform inspections," said Prell.

With each Navy week performance, they hope to give you a glimpse of what the Navy is all about.

"I just really want them to feel proud," said Picard. "I feel like we bring something that the public can see and they can be like, 'That's my Navy.'"