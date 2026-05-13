U.S. Naval Academy plebes complete annual Herndon Climb in Maryland: "You can't do this alone"

The United States Naval Academy Class of 2029 officially became fourth-class midshipmen Wednesday after completing the academy's annual Herndon Climb — a tradition testing teamwork, resilience and determination.

Freshmen, known as plebes, swarmed the grease-covered 21-foot Herndon Monument in the academy yard Wednesday morning, working together to replace a plebe "Dixie cup" hat at the top of the obelisk with an upperclassman's hat — symbolizing the end of plebe year.

"The whole year is obviously preparation for this moment, just getting super physically fit," said Midshipman Lincoln Hedberg, who ultimately capped the monument.

"You've got to be part of a team"

The granite monument was coated in 200 pounds of vegetable shortening while plebes were continuously sprayed with water during the climb.

"You can't do this alone," Hedberg said. "Obviously, you need a team … if someone is down there on the base and they're under too much stress, you've got to tap them out. You've got to be part of a team."

The Herndon Climb tradition dates back to the 1940s and is meant to test plebes' collaboration, leadership and perseverance.

Faith Chu watched emotionally as her son, Tyler, participated in the climb.

"We haven't seen him in months, so to see them accomplish so much, it's a very happy moment for mom and dad," Chu said.

She said the event reflects the resilience midshipmen will need in the future.

"When they're serving on a ship somewhere, they can't give up," Chu said. "They fall down, they pick themselves back up and they keep going."

Completing the feat

After two hours, 17 minutes and 36 seconds, Hedberg, of New Jersey, reached the top of the monument with support from his classmates and successfully swapped the hat.

"It didn't feel real," Hedberg said. "The screaming gets so loud when they realize that it's going to go, so I was like, 'Alright, I've got to switch this thing out before it happens. I've got to get it done.'"

Hedberg's parents, both Naval Academy alumni from the Class of 1994, were there to cheer him on.

"It's a great adventure," said Jason Hedberg.

"It's actually more exciting to watch your kids do it," said Governor of New Jersey, Mikie Sherrill. "I was so proud of him."

The moment Hedberg capped the monument, the plebes officially became fourth-class midshipmen.

The Class of 2029 completed the climb about 10 minutes faster than the Class of 2028 did last year.