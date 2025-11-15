DHS fires back as Maryland pushes bill to limit immigration enforcement

Tension is continuing to grow between some states and the federal government over ICE involvement at the local level, and that includes here in Maryland.

Several state lawmakers joined CASA members in Baltimore on Friday to introduce legislation that they say will protect immigrant families.

In the last eight months, five new Maryland counties have opted in to the 287(g) program that allows collaboration between ICE and local law enforcement.

The new legislation will prevent that, meaning local resources will not be allowed to be used as an extension of ICE.

One Marylander and a member of CASA says the government is being used as a weapon against immigrant communities.\

"Where infants are being ripped away from their parents and torn to the side, leaving them behind and grappling with the trauma, ICE is manufacturing a crisis in our communities and that is impacting the lives of thousands of Marylanders," said CASA Baltimore and Central Maryland Director, Crisaly De Los Santos.

The new legislation is through the launch of the Brave of Us campaign, which is calling on leadership in the state to help protect immigrants against what they call an authoritarian regime.

"DHS will not be deterred..."

While Baltimore County has not opted into the collaboration program, it did recently sign a memorandum of understanding with ICE.

In a statement to WJZ in response to the legislation, Tricia McLaughlin, assistant secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, called out state democrats:

"Maryland sanctuary politicians have made it abundantly clear that they would rather stand with criminal illegal aliens than the law-abiding citizens of Maryland...DHS will not be deterred from our mission. We will continue to stand up for law and order in Maryland and every other state of this union."