Maryland's UPLIFT program helps put 4 Baltimore families in new homes

Four East Baltimore families are putting the finishing touches on new homes just in time for the holidays, thanks to a mother's wish and Habitat for Humanity of the Chesapeake.

Habitat for Humanity of the Chesapeake is the first recipient of the UPLIFT grant, through a program announced by Maryland Gov. Wes Moore last summer. The UPLIFT program is an initiative designed to provide wealth-building homeownership opportunities in underserved communities.

New homeowners

Taylor Chambers and her mom, Erica Comegys, stepped into a dream on Thursday, with their family walking into their brand-new home.

"Just to see how proud they are of me, you know, to be an example for them. That's the most important thing," Comegys said. "I would have never done it, but it was my mom who pretty much encouraged me to do it."

"If you guys only knew half of how this year has been, year and a half, it's been a whirlwind, but we're here," Chambers added.

And they were not alone. Three other families also cut the ribbon on their new homes.

"We've seen them be able to develop a stronger sense of pride in their future homes and build lasting relationships with other families, volunteers, staff, and much more," said Melanie Dubois, with the Habitat Chesapeake Homeowner Services Department.

What is the UPLIFT program?

The UPLIFT program aims to increase homeownership in disinvested neighborhoods, increase employment opportunities for Maryland workers and businesses from historically disadvantaged demographic groups, and revitalize disinvested neighborhoods.

This effort began with the Orchard Ridge neighborhood.

"We're going to be dedicating the first homes to what will be the finish of this whole project," said Mike Posko, the CEO of Habitat for Humanity of the Chesapeake.

Comegys said the process to apply and earn a home with Habitat is a long but rewarding process.

Awardees learn how to own a home from top to bottom, build it with volunteers, all while completing more than 200 hours of community service and sweat equity.

"Just thank you, that's all I can say," Comegys said. "I'm just thankful."

"I look forward to turning this house into a home," Chambers said.

The four new homeowners will be able to move into their homes.