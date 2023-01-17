Watch CBS News
UPDATE: Puppy has leg amputated days after she was shot walking with owner in Anne Arundel County

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - A 9-month-old puppy shot while walking with her owner Sunday in Anne Arundel County had her leg amputated, according to Izzy White, the man who took the dog to the hospital.

The puppy, named Raven, was shot in the leg, along with a woman, outside of a shopping plaza on Ritchie Highway in Brooklyn Park.

Police said a person dressed in dark clothing opened fire on a group of people standing outside some of the businesses.

The woman was released from the hospital after she was shot in her leg.

The dog was taken to an emergency animal hospital with four metatarsals broken, White said.

White, a homeless advocate who helps people who frequent the shopping center, told WJZ he paid for the dog's surgery.

He will pick up Raven on Wednesday from Spay Now Laurel Animal Surgery Clinic.

