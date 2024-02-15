University System of Maryland extends FAFSA deadline because of application issues

BALTIMORE -- We've got a heads-up for parents and college-bound students.

Because of the recent challenges with FAFSA, the University System of Maryland is extending its decision day deadline.

The deadline has been pushed back from May 1 to May 15.

System leaders say this deadline could be pushed back even further for some USM universities if there are additional FAFSA delays.

The Department of Education rolled out its new FAFSA application in December, more than two months later than usual.

White House officials met on Thursday to discuss solutions to the ongoing delays.