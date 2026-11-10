Loved ones rally in support of University of Maryland student detained by ICE with her mother

Loved ones are rallying in support of a University of Maryland (UMD) student and her mother, who were detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) last week.

Maria Flores Garcia and her mother were taken into custody last week at ICE's Baltimore field office, according to Flores Garcia's boyfriend, Cesar Saavedra. The mother and daughter were originally at the office for a routine check-in for Flores Garcia's mother.

In a statement to WJZ, a spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) confirmed that Flores Garcia was arrested on November 5.

A promising student

Before becoming a UMD student, Flores Garcia was Parkdale High School's Class of 2026 valedictorian.

In her speech at graduation, she talked about the struggles she and her family faced coming to Maryland from El Salvador when she was nine-years-old.

She also talked about how she overcame all of that to become valedictorian -- reminding her classmates that anything is possible.

Flores Garcia got a full ride scholarship to UMD.

"Through our lives, we'll continue to face challenges, struggles...moments of doubt, and obstacles that seem impossible to overcome," she said in her speech. "But it is crucial you never underestimate the power of determination."

Saavedra said Flores Garcia and her mother were taken into custody last week, and are now being detained in Louisiana. Flores Garcia was accompanying her mother for the check-in, but chose to stay with her when ICE chose to bring her into custody, according to Saavedra.

The DHS spokesperson said Garcia came to the U.S. illegally and was arrested in the Rio Grande Valley of Texas in 2016.

Despite being placed into removal proceedings, she was released into the country. An immigration judge issued a final order of removal on Feb. 23, 2021, according to DHS.

"She will remain in ICE custody pending her removal from the United States. This administration will not ignore the rule of law," the DHS spokesperson said.

Support for Garcia

Saavedra started an online fundraiser over the weekend and he said it has already surpassed its goal of $25,000. The money will be going toward legal fees and other urgent costs.

"It's obviously very hard for the moment for the family. I've been trying to just stay as the most composed one, most calmed one," Saavedra said. "[I've] just been trying to help out the family that's detained and the family that is here outside as well."

In a statement, UMD told WJZ it's aware of Garcia's detainment.

"Our thoughts are with our student and their family and friends," a UMD spokesperson said. "We are working to provide resources when possible and appropriate."

Prince George's County Executive Aisha Braveboy also put out a statement on the situation, assuring Garcia and her family that they are not alone. Braveboy said in part, "We are calling for Maria's immediate release and safe return now."

Maryland U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen also reacted to the arrest. "Donald Trump's reckless and out-of-control ICE operations continue to wreak havoc on our communities, Van Hollen said.

"Detaining Maria Flores Garcia – a former high school valedictorian and current student at the University of Maryland – puts a clear lie to ICE's claim that they are going after 'the worst of the worst.' They are not. They are going after whoever they please, and it's clear they're not making our communities any safer," he added.