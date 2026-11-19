The University of Maryland, College Park's School of Education is under investigation by the U.S. Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights over possible racial discrimination in its teacher diversity programs.

The agency said the investigation is part of a broader review of teacher preparation programs at several institutions accused of engaging in racially discriminatory practices.

These programs are designed to recruit, retain and support future educators, according to the Department of Education. They are predominantly sponsored by state education agencies and institutions of higher education that receive federal financial assistance.

The Office for Civil Rights will examine whether the institutions violated Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which prohibits discrimination based on race, or Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972, which prohibits discrimination based on sex.

The agency said the investigations stem from credible reports that some institutions offer race- or sex-specific recruitment, support and financial opportunities for teacher candidates in ways that may violate federal civil rights laws.

In Maryland, investigators are examining whether UMCP's School of Education discriminated based on race through its administration of the Maryland Higher Education Commission's Teacher Quality and Diversity Grant Program and the EdTerps CARES Network.

The OCR is also investigating teacher preparation programs at the City University of New York (CUNY), the Minnesota Department of Education and the Minnesota Office of Higher Education.

The University of Maryland told CBS News Baltimore that it doesn't have a comment on this investigation.

Other universities facing federal investigations

The Department of Education is also investigating the following institutions over allegations of discrimination based on race, national origin, color or sex in their scholarship programs and other educational opportunities:

University of California, Berkeley

University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA)

Campbell University

Drake University

College of DuPage

Middle Tennessee State University

University of Northern Iowa

University of Tennessee, Knoxville

University of San Diego

Seattle University

Westfield State University

"Race, national origin, or sex should not decide who will shape America's next generation, yet many states and universities seem to prioritize recruiting and training 'minority' candidates rather than evaluating candidates based solely on merit," Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights Kimberly Richey said in a statement Thursday.

"Education agencies and institutions that consider race, national origin, or sex as a means to withhold opportunities in selecting, supporting, and preparing teaching candidates violate federal law and compromise education excellence," Richey added. "The Trump Administration will fully investigate these allegations and ensure a future where students are once again judged on their hard work and merit, not prejudged by the color of their skin or their sex."