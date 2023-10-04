University of Maryland bus crash sends 27 to the hospital
BALTIMORE - A University of Maryland bus crashed Wednesday morning in College Park sending 27 people to the hospital with minor injuries, according to the Prince George's County Fire/EMS Department.
Emergency personnel responded shortly after 10 a.m. to a rescue call in the area of Baltimore Avenue and University Boulevard.
Officials found a university bus had crashed into a light pole.
