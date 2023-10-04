University of Maryland bus crash sends 27 to the hospital

BALTIMORE - A University of Maryland bus crashed Wednesday morning in College Park sending 27 people to the hospital with minor injuries, according to the Prince George's County Fire/EMS Department.

Emergency personnel responded shortly after 10 a.m. to a rescue call in the area of Baltimore Avenue and University Boulevard.

Approx 10:20 am #PGFD units were dispatched to Baltimore Ave & University Blvd in College Park for a rescue call. On scene crews found a University of MD bus into a light pole. 27 patients with minor injuries to be transported. PIO en route. — Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department (@PGFDNews) October 4, 2023

Officials found a university bus had crashed into a light pole.