Watch CBS News
Local News

University of Maryland bus crash sends 27 to the hospital

By Adam Thompson

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE - A University of Maryland bus crashed Wednesday morning in College Park sending 27 people to the hospital with minor injuries, according to the Prince George's County Fire/EMS Department.

Emergency personnel responded shortly after 10 a.m. to a rescue call in the area of Baltimore Avenue and University Boulevard.

Officials found a university bus had crashed into a light pole.

First published on October 4, 2023 / 11:48 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.