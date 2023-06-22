University of Maryland breaks ground on new basketball practice facility: 'A game-changer'

BALTIMORE - Kevin Willard and Brenda Frese, University of Maryland's basketball coaches, operated heavy machinery on Thursday.

Soon, the men's and women's basketball teams will have new practice facilities.

The University of Maryland had a groundbreaking ceremony for the future Barry P. Gossett Basketball Performance Center.

"This is one of the most important days of Maryland basketball because it has given men's and women's basketball a place to call home," Willard said. "(The facility is) a place to eat as a family, a place to train as a family, a place to stay after practice to watch games as a family, something this program has been really lacking."

ESPN anchor and Maryland alum Scott Van Pelt emceed the event.

Construction of the facility is expected to be completed prior to the Fall 2025 semester.

The 44,000-square-foot facility will be adjacent to the XFINITY Center, featuring a dedicated practice court for the teams, a centrally located strength and conditioning facility, expanded locker rooms with cutting-edge technology, state-of-the-art athletic training areas with hydrotherapy, dedicated space for film study and game-planning as well as large lounge areas and office space for both coaching staffs.

"The Barry P. Gossett Performance Center is a game-changer," Frese said. "This facility will help us continue to attract the best-of-the-best – the best students, the best athletes, and the best people."