University of Baltimore student's TikTok video goes viral for posting about armed classmate

BALTIMORE - A TikTok video shared by a University of Baltimore student has more than one million views.

Madison Vital posted the video after alleging another student brought a gun to school and threatened her life.

Now, she said she doesn't feel safe at school.

The student, Jesse Francis, was arrested but then was released on bail the very next day.

Vital is concerned that he could come back to campus with a vengeance.

"My bigger concern are all the people who are on campus right now," she said.

University of Baltimore officials are not saying much about the incident, except that it was handled promptly by police and there is no ongoing threat.

However, that viral TikTok video is keeping the attention on the university's response.

Vital told WJZ that she made the post for a narrow audience. But instead, it was seen worldwide.

"The whole purpose behind the video, honestly, was just to inform the people at the University of Baltimore what was going on," Vital said.

Vital, in the TikTok video, said, "There's a student in two of my classes who brings a gun to school every single day."

Vital said she was stalked, threatened and assaulted by a fellow student.

"The police have taken this very seriously," she said. "I have a detective escort every time I have to go to the courthouse for something. The school, on the other hand, has not been on the same path."

Vital said she told University of Baltimore officials on Oct. 5, but it took nine days for them to send a campus-wide email, with few details, but announcing the arrest on a handgun charge.

"The administration has been doing everything it can to push this under the rug," Vital said.

Court records show that Francis is facing charges of assault, stalking and carrying a gun.

University officials say they can't answer whether he's allowed on campus, citing student privacy.

The school's president said, in part, "University police and other officials are working together to maintain a safe environment." And "There is no need to alter classes or other activities scheduled to occur on campus."

Vital doesn't think the school's response is good enough.

"Keeping everything hidden and trying to act like it's not happening is even more concerning than just putting the facts out there," she said.

For now, Vital is listening to advice from detectives and staying off campus until the matter is resolved.

She did say her professors have been supportive.

"This needs to be resolved before something really, really bad happens at that school," Vital said.

Francis will be in court Wednesday on the peace order. Court records show it's not his first peace order.

A hearing on his criminal charges will be next month.

