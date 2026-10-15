University of Maryland tennis club issues public apology following backlash over racist imagery

The University of Maryland's (UMD) tennis club has issued a public apology for distributing a flyer to other schools that included racist imagery after Howard University's tennis club called for more accountability regarding the incident.

The apology was posted to UMD's official Instagram page.

Previously, UMD officials had apologized for a racial symbol that was included in program materials sent to other tennis organizations, including Howard University's. UMD also suspended its tennis club after the incident was discovered.

But Howard's tennis club said those actions fell short of being fully accountable for the distribution of the racist imagery, which included a graphic that depicted Ku Klux Klan hoods. Howard called additionally for a public apology from UMD's tennis club, sensitivity training for players and a donation of tournament funds to a local museum focused on African American history.

The latest apology from UMD's tennis club addresses each of those requests.

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UMD tennis club members regret inclusion of "abhorrent image"

"Last weekend, our club shared an abhorrent image which was included in a tournament program and distributed to teams from visiting universities. We deeply regret sharing this image and the pain this caused as a results of our actions," the UMD statement of apology said.

"Although we previously met with the visiting teams to apologize in person and followed up by email to all teams captains directly, a public apology is warranted when the impact of our actions extends beyond those who received the tournament program directly," it added. "Notably, but not limited to members of the Howard University community, the other visiting teams, the University of Maryland community, and members of our own club team who have experienced harm deserve an apology."

The apology stated further that the UMD players "recognize the hateful history and significance of the symbol and deeply regret the hurt is has caused."

"Although we did not intend to share an image evoking hate and racism, we take full responsibility for failing to identify and remove it. We understand this was unacceptable and does not reflect the values of our club," the statement said.

"Moving forward, we are committed to engaging in education and training about the history and impact of racism and hate symbols. At the request of the Howard University Club Tennis team, and in a demonstration of our commitment to taking steps to begin repairing the harm we have caused, we have made a donation to the National Museum of African American History & Culture."

The call for more accountability

Howard University's club tennis team had called for further accountability after discovering imagery associated with the Ku Klux Klan in a Google document shared with teams participating in a tournament, according to the club.

Club tennis president Toni Rachal said she noticed the graphic on the first page of the document emailed to participating teams.

The Howard club team described the image as showing "KKK pointed hood masks complete with eye holes" in the top-right and lower-left quadrants, replacing the Crossland coat of arms on the official Maryland state flag.

"The imagery is a recognizable symbol of white supremacy, organized hate and violence," the Howard club tennis team stated.

The team said it raised its concerns with the University of Maryland's club tennis executive board.

Although Maryland's club tennis team has been suspended and issued a general apology, Howard's team had said "true accountability has yet to come."

Howard called for a public apology to the university and its tennis club, a formal investigation to determine who created the document containing the imagery, and sensitivity training for Maryland club team leaders and advisers.

The team also asked for funds from the tournament to be donated to the National Museum of African American History and Culture to promote cultural awareness.