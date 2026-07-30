Unique, free camp unites Maryland children with limb differences fun experience

More than 75 children stepped into a Candyland world for a week in July — all at no cost.

Camp Open Arms, a camp for children with limb differences, was held this week at Camp Running Bear in Baltimore County.

This is the 12th year of the program, which was brought to life by University of Maryland School of Medicine pediatric orthopedist Dr. Joshua Azbug, and is sponsored by dozens of donors.

This is the 12th year of the program, which was brought to life by University of Maryland School of Medicine pediatric orthopaedist Dr. Joshua Azbug, and is sponsored by dozens of donors. CBS News Baltimore

"This camp provides an atmosphere for these children to engage in lots of activities that they might not want to try in a typical environment," Azbug said. "Here they have the opportunity to engage in these activities and not worry about being bullied, made fun of, or stared at."

The campers' experience

One camper, Navarro, has been going to the camp for years, and has made a bunch of friends in that time.

"When I was little, I was born with my hand messed up, and my parents wanted me to come to a camp where I could be with other people who are like me and feel normal and stuff," Navarro said.

Navarro recommends the camp to others in order to not feel singled out and said sometimes at school he gets teased.

"But like, when you're here, it doesn't work like that. It doesn't happen," Navarro said.

What he enjoyed the most this year was the activities and food.

One camper, Navarro, has been going to the camp for years, and has made a bunch of friends in that time. CBS News Baltimore

Camper Anna confidently showed off her prosthetic leg.

"I really like this particular leg for Camp Open Arms because it has this traction rubber sole on it," she said.

When asked about how she adjusted to her leg being amputated, she said it happened when she was young.

"It's like riding a bike. The first time it's hard, but then after that, it's easy," Anna said.

Camper Anna confidently showed off her prosthetic leg. CBS News Baltimore

Some of the activities at camp include hiking, water balloon fights, arts and crafts, dancing, and more.

With a different theme every year, there's always something new.

This year, campers were able to conduct science experiments with candy and slide down a sugar rush water slide, all while surrounded by lollipops and Candyland decorations.

This year, campers were able to conduct science experiments with candy and slide down a sugar rush water slide, all while surrounded by lollipops and Candyland decorations. CBS News Baltimore

A camper, Brooklynn, said she made chocolate bars and chocolate-covered strawberries. It's her third year coming to the camp, and she says she loves the themes and making friends.

"It's the best camp a girl could ever wish for," Brooklynn said after hugging her new friend, Scarlet.

Scarlet shared the sentiment, saying "It's amazing, and it's so fun the things we get to do." She hopes to come back, as it was her first year.