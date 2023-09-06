UNCF Baltimore Mayor's Masked Ball to be held this weekend to benefit HBCU students

UNCF Baltimore Mayor's Masked Ball to be held this weekend to benefit HBCU students

BALTIMORE -- The United Negro College Fund has teamed up with Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott to host the first-ever UNCF Baltimore Mayor's Masked Ball, which will be held Saturday.

WJZ is the proud media sponsor for the event, with our very own Stephon Dingle and Miana Massey serving as emcees for the event.

The fundraising gala, to be held at the Hilton Baltimore Inner Harbor, will support the UNCF, a 79-year-old organization that funds scholarships for students at 37 private historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs).

"Education is a portal system into gaining knowledge that can never be taken away from our young people", said Mayor Scott said in a statement. "We are proud to welcome UNCF into Charm City for their inaugural Baltimore Mayor's Masked Ball in an effort to raise awareness on the cultural importance of attending historically Black colleges and universities and providing resources to ease the process of attending college."

Some tickets are still available for the event as of Wednesday, and those who can't make it to the ball will still be able to donate.

The event is sponsored by Johns Hopkins University and The Whiting-Turner Contracting Company.

Click here to learn more about the 2023 UNCF Baltimore Mayor's Masked Ball.