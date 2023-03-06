UMBC upset by Binghamton in AEC quarterfinals

BALTIMORE (AP) — UMBC was upset by Binghamton Saturday night in the quarterfinals of the America East Conference Tournament.

Tra'Von Fagan led the way for the Retrievers (18-14) with 18 points and seven rebounds in a 67-65 loss. UMBC also got 12 points from Craig Beaudion.

Jacob Falko had 16 points for Binghamton with nine rebounds. Miles Gibson added 13 points while finishing 5 of 9 from the floor, and he also had eight rebounds. Christian Hinckson recorded 11 points and went 5 of 8 from the field.