Watch CBS News
Sports

UMBC upset by Binghamton in AEC quarterfinals

/ AP

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE (AP) — UMBC was upset by Binghamton Saturday night in the quarterfinals of the America East Conference Tournament.

Tra'Von Fagan led the way for the Retrievers (18-14) with 18 points and seven rebounds in a 67-65 loss. UMBC also got 12 points from Craig Beaudion.

Jacob Falko had 16 points for Binghamton with nine rebounds. Miles Gibson added 13 points while finishing 5 of 9 from the floor, and he also had eight rebounds. Christian Hinckson recorded 11 points and went 5 of 8 from the field.

First published on March 5, 2023 / 8:23 PM

© 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.