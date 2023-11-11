Watch CBS News
UMBC Retrievers knocked off by Marist Red Foxes 65-59

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE (AP) — Max Allen's 12 points helped Marist defeat UMBC 65-59 on Saturday night.

Allen was 4 of 11 shooting and 4 of 4 from the free throw line for the Red Foxes (2-0). Jaden Daughtry scored 11 points and added eight rebounds and three steals. Noah Harris had 11 points and shot 4 for 8, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc.

Dion Brown finished with 23 points and six rebounds for the Retrievers (0-2). Marcus Banks added 14 points and nine rebounds for UMBC. In addition, Khydarius Smith had nine points.

Up next for Marist is a matchup Saturday with Binghamton on the road. UMBC hosts Penn State-York on Tuesday.

November 11, 2023

