New UMBC poll finds that Marylanders are concerned about the cost of living

A new UMBC poll found that Marylanders are more concerned with affordability in the state.

"33% of folks offered some sort of cost-of-living issue," said UMBC Institute of Politics Director Mileah Kromer.

Roughly 6% of poll participants identified utility or energy costs as an issue.

Marylanders were also asked about affordability. Around 72% of respondents said groceries were less affordable. Gas, electric bills, and housing were also noted as more expensive.

When asked to describe their reaction to electric bills over the past few months, 35% said "It's been going up consistently," or "It has been much higher than in previous years."

Maryland gas price average hits $4

AAA says Maryland's gas price average topped the $4 threshold for the first time since August 2022. AAA experts said it marks an increase of $1.06 since the beginning of the conflict in the Middle East back in February.

As of Tuesday, the state average for regular gas is $4.01, the same as the national average. One month ago, Maryland's average sat at $2.94.

The average for diesel in Maryland is $5.78. Last month, it was $3.94.

Baltimore's average mirrors that of the state. Last month, the average was just a penny below the state's average, at $2.93.

"Your money is gone before you get it."

Frustration is felt from the gas pump to the grocery stores.

"I literally waited until I was on 'E' in hopes that the gas prices would go down," said driver Sandy Nguyen.

"It's taken me, usually, $50 a week to fill my car up," Tracy, another driver, said. "Now, it's like two times I've been to the pump. So, that's almost $100."

Drivers said the jump in gas prices are going to impact summer vacation plans. Though, they feel as if they've been hit from all sides.

"Gas too high, rents are way too high," Tracy added. "It's just a lot on Maryland families right now."

"You look at the total, and you look at your cart, and you're like, 'How did that add up to that already?'" Douglas Paul said.

Nguyen said she tries to save as much as she can but she said it doesn't help much.

"Every grocery trip we try to budget using coupons and stuff like that," she said. "Then every time, it seems like our cart is less filled."