UMBC poll finds more than 75% of Maryland voters oppose new data centers

A new poll from the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, finds that more than three-quarters of Maryland voters oppose building new data centers in the state and in their own communities.

Those surveyed cited concerns about potential negative impacts, including rising energy costs and water quality.

The findings come as Maryland Gov. Wes Moore moves to establish new statewide guidelines for data centers.

Last month, Moore signed an executive order outlining a standardized review process for data center projects requiring 25 megawatts or more of power. The order also establishes a Maryland Data Center Task Force and a public data center dashboard.

Moore said large data centers will be subject to "one standard, one review process and one public record" when seeking state action, including permits, incentives or letters of support.

The governor has also said he supports repealing Maryland's tax exemption for data centers, which was established in 2020.

"While federal inaction and Donald Trump's aggressive rollback of safety regulations have granted Big Tech free reign to write their own rules – raising electricity bills and polluting our air and water – our administration is taking action to put control in the hands of Marylanders," Moore said in a statement.

"By signing this executive order, we are establishing clear safeguards to ensure Marylanders do not foot the bill, our people benefit, community voices are heard, and our environment is protected — all while centering transparency and accountability throughout the process."

The executive order stops short of imposing a statewide ban or moratorium on data centers, as some Maryland counties have done.

Poll finds concerns about Maryland's economy

The UMBC poll also found widespread pessimism about the state's economic conditions.

Nearly all respondents rated Maryland's current economic conditions as either poor or fair, and just 12% said they expect conditions to improve over the next year.

The poll examined voters' views on several economic factors, including the cost of everyday goods and services, personal finances, housing costs, state taxes and fees, interest rates, unemployment and the stock market.

Additionally, 49% of Maryland likely voters said the state is headed in the wrong direction, while 37% said it is moving in the right direction.

The UMBC Poll surveyed 776 likely voters in Maryland from Sept. 22 through Sept. 27, 2026.