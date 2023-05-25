Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy surprises Johns Hopkins grads with 2023 commencement speech

BALTIMORE -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made a surprise address to Johns Hopkins University's class of 2023 at their commencement ceremony Thursday morning.

The president appeared in a live stream from Ukraine on a giant screen at the ceremony at Homewood Field in Baltimore.

"To hear from President Zelenskyy at graduation will be a once-in-a-lifetime experience for Johns Hopkins students at a moment when the stakes are so high for the future of global democracy," JHU President Ron Daniels said in a statement. "I am thrilled that one of our era's great democratic leaders will reinforce for them the importance of holding fast to one's principles and meeting with fortitude and humility the challenging moments of history that they will surely face in the years ahead."

A parent present for her daughter's commencement tweeted that the speaker had been a "closely guarded secret."

In an address that lasted around 10 minutes, Zelenskyy called Johns Hopkins "one of the world's greatest universities."

Zelenskyy has risen to international prominence since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022. The president continues to rally international support from world superpowers as the war rages. He was named Time Person of the Year for 2022.

"As a fearless champion of his nation, President Zelenskyy has shown the world what true courage in the face of seemingly insurmountable odds looks like," President Daniels said. "Working not only on behalf of his nation, but in defense of democratic values everywhere, he has shown an incredible ability to rally his country's citizens, and through their collective action, they have rekindled hope for the rest of us in all that democracies can accomplish.

