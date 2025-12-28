U.S. Park Police officer struck by vehicle on Baltimore–Washington Parkway during traffic stop, officials say

A United States Park Police officer was hurt after they were struck by a vehicle on the Baltimore–Washington Parkway over the weekend, a U.S. Department of the Interior official said.

The officer was outside their patrol car investigating a disabled vehicle on the northbound side of the highway near the Route 410 ramp in Prince George's County when the accident occurred early Saturday morning, the official said.

The officer was airlifted to a local hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries after another driver struck them and their patrol car, according to the Prince George's Fire Department.

The drivers of both the disable vehicle and the one that struck the officer were taken into custody on suspicion of impaired driving, officials said.

The roadway was temporarily closed during the investigation, which is ongoing.

Maryland fatal crashes in 2025 vs. 2024

According to data from Maryland's Highway Safety Office, there have been 466 deaths from vehicle crashes in Maryland so far in 2025.

That's 115 fewer than in 2024, when there were 581 deadly crashes over the same period.

Earlier in December, a Baltimore police officer died in a multi-vehicle crash on I-695.