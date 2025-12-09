U.S. Congressman Johnny Olszewski files for re-election in 2026

U.S. Congressman Johnny Olszewski, a Democrat, filed for re-election in 2026, launching his bid for a second term representing Maryland's second Congressional district.

Olszewski, the former Baltimore County Executive, convincingly won the district race in 2024 against Republican challenger Kimberly Klacik.

In his short time in office, Olszewski has written two bills that passed the House of Representatives. He co-sponsored the bill CET Graduates Act, which connects small businesses with skill workers, and a bill to protect American ports.

The term length in the U.S. House of Representatives is two years.

"It's official, I am seeking re-election to the US Congress to continue the fight to lower costs while promoting decency and democracy," Olszewski said in a social media post.

Olszewski's previous campaign platform

Johnny Olszewski ran his 2024 general election campaign dedicated to rebuilding Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge, boosting the economy with employment opportunities, education, public safety, and reproductive rights.

Olszewski has previously mentioned that his background as an educator, state delegate, and county executive has prepared him for Congress.

"I take all of those experiences with me," Olszewski previously said. "Having a teacher in the United States Congress is a good thing. Having a county executive, somebody who served at the local level, who understands how policies about healthcare, housing, and everything in between, affect the residents we serve now, will make me a better Congressman."

Olszewski's political history

Olszewski served as the Baltimore County executive from 2018 until 2024, before his election into Congress.

He is a Maryland native who has worked as a state legislator, in the private sector, and in the public school system.

During his first election campaign, Olszewski said he'd seen firsthand the problems with healthcare, homelessness, and crime and how federal policies help move things forward across Maryland's second congressional district.