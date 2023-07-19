Watch CBS News
Tyler Wells roughed up as Orioles fall to Dodgers, 10-3

By Adam Thompson

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - The Orioles dropped their second-straight game to the Los Angeles Dodgers Tuesday night in downtown Baltimore.

The Orioles gave up five runs in the second inning and went on to lose 10-3.

Baltimore (57-37) had nine base hits. Ryan O'Hearn drove in a run and Aaron Hicks had two RBIs.

Freddie Freeman had three hits for the Dodgers and Will Smith added four. Jason Heyward hit a three-run home run.

Pitcher Tyler Wells lasted just two innings and gave up five runs on six base hits.

The Orioles will attempt to avoid the sweep at 1:05 p.m. Wednesday.

First published on July 18, 2023 / 10:34 PM

