Tyler Wells roughed up as Orioles fall to Dodgers, 10-3
BALTIMORE - The Orioles dropped their second-straight game to the Los Angeles Dodgers Tuesday night in downtown Baltimore.
The Orioles gave up five runs in the second inning and went on to lose 10-3.
Baltimore (57-37) had nine base hits. Ryan O'Hearn drove in a run and Aaron Hicks had two RBIs.
Freddie Freeman had three hits for the Dodgers and Will Smith added four. Jason Heyward hit a three-run home run.
Pitcher Tyler Wells lasted just two innings and gave up five runs on six base hits.
The Orioles will attempt to avoid the sweep at 1:05 p.m. Wednesday.
