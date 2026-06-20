1 dead, 2 injured after serious two-vehicle crash in Annapolis

A man has been pronounced dead following a two-vehicle collision that took place in Annapolis on Saturday morning.

The Annapolis Police Department says they responded to the intersection of Forest Drive and Quiet Waters Place at 8:27 a.m. When they arrived, they discovered three patients injured in a serious crash involving a sedan and a pickup truck.

The woman who was driving the sedan was taken to a local Shock Trauma Center after sustaining serious injuries.

Police say a man, who was a passenger in the sedan, was quickly extricated from the vehicle and received intensive advanced life-saving procedures by paramedics on site. However, due to the severity of his injuries, he was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of the pickup suffered minor injuries and declined the offer to be transported to a nearby hospital.

Annapolis Police are investigating the cause of the collision.

The Annapolis Police Department, Annapolis Fire Department, Anne Arundel County Fire Department, and the Maryland State Police Aviation Command all responded to the crash.