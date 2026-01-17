Two rounds of snow expected in Maryland this weekend

Happy Saturday, Maryland!

A winter weather advisory is in place through noon today for northern Howard, Montgomery, Baltimore and Harford counties and all of Carroll county.

Another round of snow moves in tonight into Sunday, as well.

Saturday snow

Snow started before daybreak on Saturday and is expected through around midday. Accumulations in most spots will be light but those in the Advisory could see up to two inches. That is thanks to heavier bands of snow that moved through during the morning.

Once snow wraps up, some sunshine could break through. High temperatures this afternoon will get close to 40°, which will start to melt some of the snow that fell on Sunday morning (in those locations that saw snow). Tonight, temperatures cool to near and subfreezing so some refreeze is possible.

Sunday snow

Speaking of tonight, we'll also be watching another round of snow and rain that moves in early on Sunday morning. Sunday has been tagged as a WJZ First Alert Weather Day. The snow will continue into the afternoon and, for some in Maryland, Farther south and east, this round will start as rain before transitioning over to snow later on. Northern zones will start as snow.

Snow showers continue in Maryland into Sunday evening before drying out. Southern Maryland and the lower Eastern Shore will see the snow moving out last of all. Temperatures on Sunday will also be colder versus Saturday.

Dangerous cold to start the week

Once Sunday's snow moves out, our attention turns to dangerous cold that settles in during the early part of the week. Monday night and Tuesday night both features temperatures that fall into the teens. The early part of the week will also be on the windier side. Combining the low temperatures and stronger winds, wind chills will fall to either side of zero degrees. Some subzero wind chills are possible in our northernmost zones.

Tuesday during the day will also be cold. High temperatures Tuesday afternoon only peak in the 20s before you factor in the winds.

Temperatures do warm up by the end of the week but it also comes with another chance for wintry weather around Thursday.