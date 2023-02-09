At least two people suspected trapped beneath building in East Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- First responders are looking for at least two people who are suspected to be trapped beneath a building in East Baltimore, according to the local firefighter's union.

#BREAKING First responders at E. North Ave. and N. Wolfe St. trying to rescue two people from beneath a collapsed building. @BaltimorePolice confirm a car struck a house and the debris hit a pedestrian. The pedestrian is in critical condition.



We're working to learn more @wjz

The building buckled after a car crashed into it, union officials said.

The collision happened near the intersection of North Avenue and North Wolfe Street, according to a spokesperson for the Baltimore Police Department.

At least one pedestrian was struck by debris, police said.

That person was taken to John's Hopkins Hospital where there are listed in critical condition, according to authorities.

A special rescue team is on the way to the collision site to stabilize the building and assist with the recovery process, according to the local firefighter's union.

At least five medics were sent to the at the site of the collision, union officials said.

The Baltimore Police Department's Crash Team investigators have been sent to the site of the building collapse.

