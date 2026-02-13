Watch CBS News
Two people rescued after falling through frozen Gunpowder River, officials say

By Andrew Adeolu

/ CBS Baltimore

Two people were rescued after falling into a frozen river at Mariner Point Park in Harford County, according to the Joppa Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company (JMVFC).

Shortly before 4:00 p.m., the JMVFC announced they were conducting a special operation to rescue the two who'd fallen through ice at Gunpowder River.

Additional resources were deployed, including the Maryland State Police Aviation Command, dive teams from Baltimore County, and the Baltimore City swift water rescue team from Kingsville Volunteer Company.

At 4:15 p.m., officials say the two subjects were rescued and brought out of the water.

The pair is being evaluated by EMS personell.

The river and many waterways in Maryland had been frozen due to the aftermath of Winter Storm Fern, Maryland's biggest winter storm in a decade.  

