Two people critically injured from shooting in South Baltimore

BALTIMORE - Two people are in critical condition following a shooting Sunday afternoon in South Baltimore.

Officers responded around 2:50 p.m. to the 2600 block of W. Patapsco Avenue where two unidentified males were found suffering from gunshot wounds.

They were taken to the hospital in critical condition, police said.

Homicide detectives responded due to the severity of the injuries.

Anyone with information on the shooting should call the police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.