Two more Anne Arundel school redistricting proposals move forward to public hearing

The Anne Arundel County Board of Education has moved two additional redistricting proposals to public hearing, bringing the total under consideration to six, officials announced Thursday.

The board acted Wednesday night after reviewing newly released unofficial enrollment counts for the current school year, as the county prepares for the second phase of a comprehensive school redistricting effort.

The redistricting effort aims to balance enrollment, ease overcrowding and prepare for population growth. It affects schools in the Annapolis, Arundel, Broadneck, Crofton, Severna Park, South River and Southern clusters.

The new proposals are Superintendent's Recommendation 3 (SR-3), put forward by Superintendent Mark Bedell, and Board Recommendation 3 (BR-3).

What's in the new proposals

High School and maintains current boundaries for Crofton Elementary and Crofton Meadows Elementary schools.

BR-3 builds on SR-3 and adds the same seven amendments the board included in its earlier proposals, Board Recommendations 1 and 2. Those amendments keep certain neighborhoods at their current schools and allow high school juniors and seniors to remain in place. BR-3 would affect the fewest students of all six proposals, shifting about 700 students.

Before Wednesday's action, the board had already advanced four proposals to public hearing. Superintendent Mark Bedell presented SR-1, which would shift about 1,500 students, and SR-2, which would shift about 1,300 students. The board also advanced BR-1, based on SR-1 and affecting about 1,100 students, and BR-2, based on SR-2 and affecting about 950 students.

Both board recommendations include expanded legacy options that allow juniors and seniors in the 2026-27 school year to remain at their current high schools.

The board will announce a revised public hearing schedule to allow for community input on all six proposals.

Public hearing and next steps

The board will announce a revised public hearing schedule to allow for community input on all six proposals.

A final plan will be adopted in November and will take effect in the 2026-27 school year.