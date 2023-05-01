Two middle school students in Anne Arundel Co. charged with distributing cannabis gummies
BALTIMORE - Two middle school students were charged with distributing cannabis gummies at Northeast Middle School in Pasadena in Anne Arundel County.
On April 28, the 13-year-old girls found to have 37 cannabis gummies.
School officials learned of the gummies when a student said they felt ill after ingesting a cannabis gummy from the suspects.
