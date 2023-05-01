Watch CBS News
Two middle school students in Anne Arundel Co. charged with distributing cannabis gummies

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - Two middle school students were charged with distributing cannabis gummies at Northeast Middle School in Pasadena in Anne Arundel County.

On April 28, the 13-year-old girls found to have 37 cannabis gummies.

School officials learned of the gummies when a student said they felt ill after ingesting a cannabis gummy from the suspects.

May 1, 2023 / 7:09 PM

