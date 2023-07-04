Watch CBS News
Local News

Two men shot in Halethorpe during fight, police say

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE -- Two men were injured in a shooting after a fight Monday afternoon in Halethorpe, Baltimore County Police said. 

Officers responded at 2:10 p.m. to two walk-in shooting victims. They determined the scene of the shooting was in the 3300 block of Hollins Ferry Road.

Investigators believe the shooting happened during a fight. 

Police said all parties involved have been identified, and there is no threat to the community at this time.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on July 4, 2023 / 8:50 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.