Two men shot in Halethorpe during fight, police say
BALTIMORE -- Two men were injured in a shooting after a fight Monday afternoon in Halethorpe, Baltimore County Police said.
Officers responded at 2:10 p.m. to two walk-in shooting victims. They determined the scene of the shooting was in the 3300 block of Hollins Ferry Road.
Investigators believe the shooting happened during a fight.
Police said all parties involved have been identified, and there is no threat to the community at this time.
