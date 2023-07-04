Two men shot in Halethorpe during fight, police say

BALTIMORE -- Two men were injured in a shooting after a fight Monday afternoon in Halethorpe, Baltimore County Police said.

Officers responded at 2:10 p.m. to two walk-in shooting victims. They determined the scene of the shooting was in the 3300 block of Hollins Ferry Road.

Investigators believe the shooting happened during a fight.

Police said all parties involved have been identified, and there is no threat to the community at this time.