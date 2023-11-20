Two men injured in shooting in West Baltimore

BALTIMORE - Two men were injured in a shooting Monday evening in West Baltimore.

Officers found two men in the area of North Monroe Street and Walbrook Avenue suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. They were taken to the hospital to be treated, according to police.

No other information was provided.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call police at 410-396-2477 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-LOCKUP.