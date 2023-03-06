Two men injured in shooting in Southeast Baltimore
BALTIMORE - Two men were injured in a shooting Sunday evening in Southeast Baltimore.
Officers were called to the 2400 block of Jefferson Street where a 20-year-old and a 22-year-old were found with gunshot wounds.
They were taken to the hospital but their conditions are unknown.
Anyone with information should call police at 410-396-2422 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
