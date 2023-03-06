Watch CBS News
Two men injured in shooting in Southeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE - Two men were injured in a shooting Sunday evening in Southeast Baltimore.

Officers were called to the 2400 block of Jefferson Street where a 20-year-old and a 22-year-old were found with gunshot wounds.

They were taken to the hospital but their conditions are unknown.

Anyone with information should call police at 410-396-2422 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.



First published on March 5, 2023 / 10:08 PM

