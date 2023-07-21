Two men, 25 and 64, shot in East Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Two men were hospitalized Friday morning after they were shot in East Baltimore, police said.

Officers responded at 1 a.m. to the 400 block of East 23rd Street, where they found the two victims, a 25-year-old man and 64-year-old man, who had been shot.

The men were taken to area hospitals, where they are in stable condition, police said.

Eastern District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2433 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.