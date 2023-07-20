Two Marylanders made millionaires after $1 billion Powerball drawing

BALTIMORE -- While someone on the opposite coast may have won the jackpot, two Marylanders have a big reason to celebrate after last night's Powerball drawing.

Lotto players in Greensboro and Clarksville scored $1 million Wednesday night after the highly anticipated drawing, the jackpot for which was $1.08 billion, the third largest in the game's history.

One ticket was sold at Greensboro Quick Shop in Greensboro, while the second was purchased at River Hill Sunoco in Clarksville.

The drawing had more than 4.8 million winning tickets overall and lower-tier cash prizes worth $85.1 million.

A winning ticket was sold in Downtown Los Angeles, where a lucky player guessed the winning numbers 7, 10, 11, 13 and 24, with a Powerball of 24.

The jackpot ticket holder or holders will get to pick either a lump sum payment of $558.1 million or an annuity for the $1.08 billion. Both figures are before taxes.