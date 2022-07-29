2 killed, 2 injured in Southwest Baltimore mass shooting, police say

BALTIMORE -- Two people were killed and two more were injured Friday morning in a quadruple shooting in Southwest Baltimore involving two carjackings, police said.

A police spokesperson said the first person shot appeared to be targeted, but the next three people shot were apparently not targets.

Of the survivors, police said one victim was a 63-year-old woman waiting at a bus stop, and the other was a 27-year-old man. Both were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police investigate a multiple shooting at an intersection in North Baltimore

The shooting happened about 10:30 a.m. near the intersection of North Avenue and North Longwood Street, according to police.

A police spokesperson said officers were canvassing for a stolen car, and found the car ditched with the doors open on the 3100 block of West North Avenue. The officers also allegedly saw people running from the area.

Around that time, officers responded to a shooting at North Rosedale near West North Avenue. There, they found two men shot, one of whom died on the scene, while the second died in the hospital, police said.

A third victim, a man, was found in a home on the 3100 block of West North Avenue. The woman was found a block away on the 3000 block with a gunshot wound to her ankle, according to police.

Police said they have three suspects in the shooting, but were not able to provide descriptions.

Investigators believe the shooting happened after the suspects exited the stolen car found on North Avenue. The suspects are then believed to have stolen another vehicle to make their escape, but crashed into another vehicle shortly after stealing it, police said.

The suspects then fled the scene on foot, police believe. The victim in the carjacking was uninjured, as was the driver of the second vehicle involved in the crash.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

Stay with WJZ on air and online for updates to this developing story.